Neiman Marcus warns of mass layoffs at Ala Moana location

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The luxury department store Neiman Marcus says there will be a mass layoffs at its Ala Moana Center location.
The layoffs, which are expected to be permanent, are a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
In a notice to the state, Neiman Marcus said it has determined that there is “no realistic prospect for store revenues to recover to a sustainable level in the foreseeable future.”
All affected employees received notices of the layoffs.
The last day for affected employees will be Sept. 25.
