Neiman Marcus warns of mass layoffs at Ala Moana location

Neiman Marcus warns of mass layoffs at Ala Moana location
Neiman Marcus is planning mass layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | September 22, 2020 at 7:24 AM HST - Updated September 22 at 7:27 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The luxury department store Neiman Marcus says there will be a mass layoffs at its Ala Moana Center location.

The layoffs, which are expected to be permanent, are a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

In a notice to the state, Neiman Marcus said it has determined that there is “no realistic prospect for store revenues to recover to a sustainable level in the foreseeable future.”

All affected employees received notices of the layoffs.

The last day for affected employees will be Sept. 25.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.