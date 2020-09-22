A Kapolei teen made a wish for a Mustang makeover. He got with a surprising finale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by parade of nearly 50 show cars and a police escort marked the completion of a wish-come-true for a Kapolei teen on Sunday.
Make-A-Wish® Hawaii organized the parade along with pulling off a sweet Mustang makeover for 17-year-old Mano.
Two years ago, he was diagnosed with an invasive brain tumor. He was able to get his wish granted thanks to the organization and their sponsors.
Mano wished to have his family heirloom vehicle, a 1992 Ford Mustang GT 5.0., updated and tricked out.
“It’s overwhelming — it’s so much excitement and joy,” said Mano, who is grateful to all who brought his wish to life. “It’s going to change my life for the better. Mahalo to everyone who’s been with me on my journey.”
Make-A-Wish® Hawaii says Mano and his father, Manuel III, began working on the Mustang together as a way to cope.
Manuel III bought the car 27 years ago fresh out of high school, and later passed it down to his sons.
The sleek Mustang — completed with a fresh coat of ruby red paint and new sound system — served as a sign of hope for Mano for brighter days ahead and a return to life beyond illness, the organization said.
“Making Mano’s wish come true brought us closer together as a team and we are grateful to have been a part of the effort,” said Patsy Saiki, Hawaii State Manager for local sponsor First American Title said.
“We hope that we helped give Mano and his family a little more happiness and strength throughout their journey together,” Saiki added.
After getting the keys to the car, Mano took it for a test drive around traffic cone course before returning home for the surprise parade.
