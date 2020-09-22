Hawaii hospitals use antibody testing to better understand spread of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Important research is happening right here in Hawaii that could help us learn more about the coronavirus, how we recover from it, and how easily it spreads.
Hawaii Pacific Health was the first company in state to offer coronavirus antibody testing to its employees — around 7,200 people. The health care system announced this back in April to better understand what level of infection exists in the local population.
Experts think antibody testing could be a big piece of the puzzle when it comes to reopening Hawaii’s economy.
The antibody tests are not used to diagnose the illness but rather to find disease-fighting proteins the body creates to neutralize the virus. The test results, if positive for antibodies, can show if people were infected but didn’t show symptoms or had mild symptoms mistaken for something else.
Participants will provide a blood sample for the test, and the results will be available within 48 to 72 hours. Having a positive result doesn’t guarantee immunity, but it does indicate that the individual has had some contact with the COVID-19 virus in the past.
Dr. Melinda Ashton is executive vice president and chief quality officer for Hawaii Pacific Health. She says the testing is crucial to learn more about the virus and how to overcome community spread.
“The antibody test will help to answer the question of whether an employee has any evidence of prior exposure to COVID-19," Ashton said. “Although that won’t change anything about how we approach the use of PPE for health care workers or wearing of masks in public, the aggregate results will help us contribute to what is known about how the COVID-19 virus has behaved in our community.”
A similar study is taking place within the Queen’s Health System. At the beginning of this month, Queen’s launched its own 18-month study in an effort to better understand the rate of COVID-19 infection among its employees which could also tell us a great deal about how the virus spreads in our community.
The study is being offered as a voluntary option among the companies 7,000 employees. Those who participate complete a baseline, six-month, 12-month, and 18-month survey gathering demographic and health information. They will also take a baseline, six-month, and 12-month antibody blood test.
Dr. Todd Seto is Director of Academic Affairs and Research for Queen’s and says this will be most valuable in the COVID units where staff are in direct contact with infected patients.
They will ask the staff to share information about their exposures both at home and at work. That way, researchers can get a sense of whether or not patients who are in these units or staff in these units have a higher rate of antibodies. The data will also show how effective the safety measures they have in place really are.
“It’s my personal belief, to be honest, that our PPE actually is very, very good — that our staff is very skilled at using the PPE and so I suspect that our rate of antibody in the staff who take care of COVID patients would be similar to the rest of the hospital and the community,” Seto said.
Testing for Queen’s is being handled by Clinical Labs of Hawaii and all testing is completely voluntary meaning employees are not forced to participate.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.