Forecast: Trade wind weather continues, more showers due Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will remain focused over mainly windward areas through Tuesday. Leeward areas will be mostly dry except for afternoon and evening showers over the lee slopes of the Big Island. Satellite loops show an area of showery low clouds about 400 miles east of the islands moving west in the trade-wind flow. This cloud area is the remnant of Tropical Storm Karina. As the cloud area moves west across the islands Wednesday and Thursday, our weather will turn wetter, especially over the Big Island. Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen slightly as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast. Winds are expected to diminish again over the weekend.