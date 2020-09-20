Forecast: Fall officially arrives this morning; temps will not fall!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for Fall! Autumn officially arrived at 3:30 a.m. early this morning with the amount of daylight getting shorter and shorter through December. Temperatures will still be on the warm side for now with some spots even reaching the 90s. So near to slightly above average temps will continue.
A cloud area moving west across the islands Wednesday and Thursday may bring an increase in showers that is associated with the remnants of Karina that was a tropical cyclone last week over the Eastern Pacific. Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen slightly as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast. Winds are expected to diminish again over the weekend.
Let’s talk surf: Surf will increase during the second half of the week as trade winds strengthen. A long period north northwest swell will build late Tuesday night, peak Wednesday night and Thursday just below advisory conditions for north facing shores, then lower on Friday. Summertime average surf will continue along south facing shores as small, long period south southwest swell builds tonight through midweek. Another small south southwest swell is possible Friday into Saturday.
Be safe and be blessed. Wishing you and your ohana a wonderful and safe week.
