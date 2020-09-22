Blangiardi picks up endorsement of United Food & Commercial Workers Union

By HNN Staff | September 22, 2020 at 4:58 PM HST - Updated September 22 at 4:58 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi has scooped up another endorsement.

The United Food & Commercial Workers Union announced their support for Blangiardi Tuesday.

The Local 480 represents some 2,700 workers ranging from health-care employees at nursing and rehabilitation facilities to retail grocery workers.  

“Rick Blangiardi shares in our belief that TOGETHER today, there will be a better City tomorrow,” Pat Loo, president of UFCW 480, said in a news release announcing their endorsement.

Blangiardi is going up against Keith Amemiya in the general election in November.

“The UFCW 480 represents everyday heroes - the people who are making extraordinary sacrifices by working through this pandemic to feed Hawaii,” Blangiardi said. “We share a deep appreciation and love for our community and a belief that together we are stronger. I am extremely honored to receive their support.”

