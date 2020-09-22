Blangiardi picks up endorsement of United Food & Commercial Workers Union

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi has scooped up another endorsement.
The United Food & Commercial Workers Union announced their support for Blangiardi Tuesday.
The Local 480 represents some 2,700 workers ranging from health-care employees at nursing and rehabilitation facilities to retail grocery workers.
“Rick Blangiardi shares in our belief that TOGETHER today, there will be a better City tomorrow,” Pat Loo, president of UFCW 480, said in a news release announcing their endorsement.
Blangiardi is going up against Keith Amemiya in the general election in November.
“The UFCW 480 represents everyday heroes - the people who are making extraordinary sacrifices by working through this pandemic to feed Hawaii,” Blangiardi said. “We share a deep appreciation and love for our community and a belief that together we are stronger. I am extremely honored to receive their support.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.