Another COVID-19 death reported at Hilo veterans home, bringing total to 25

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense.
The newest death brings the facility’s total to 25.
This comes as a federal team from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, along with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, revealed failures to take proper precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, in scathing reports.
The reports highlighted staff shortages and resignations, plus weak infection control measures and not separating patients.
[Read the report: VA review of Hilo veterans home finds long list of potential hazards]
Meanwhile, Mayor Harry Kim is calling for Avalon to be removed as the facility manager.
This story will be updated.
