Survey: Worrying percentage of residents aren’t sure if they’ll get COVID-19 vaccine

Government leaders and public health experts have long warned that life won't get back to normal until there's a widely-available vaccine for COVID-19.
But what if a vaccine is available and people don’t get it?
That could be a problem soon facing the islands. A new survey from the University of Hawaii Public Policy Center found a surprisingly high percentage of Hawaii residents weren’t sure if they would get a COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved by the federal government, while others were certain they wouldn’t. Some 51% said they would get the vaccine, but nearly a third were unsure.
Fifteen percent of those surveyed said they didn’t plan to get the vaccine.
Colin Moore, director of the policy center and one of the authors of the survey, said he believes doubt about the vaccine is being fostered by a “lack of trust in the process" and in the president.
“There’s a lot of people who seem to be thinking, ‘I’ll wait and see,’ ... which is not the usual response you get to a vaccine," Moore said, adding that there is also confusion about the vaccine’s development.
“I think this is really driven by their lack of faith in the federal government to make it safe."
The vaccine question was among the issues touched on in the survey, aimed at gauging public sentiment on the government response to COVID-19 and ongoing restrictions in Hawaii.
The survey found that Hawaii residents are highly critical of the state’s response to the pandemic, with nearly half giving it a low rating (between one and four) on a scale of one to 10.
Even so, residents said they were largely complying with public health guidelines in public spaces.
Nearly everyone (99%) reported wearing a mask most or all of the time when visiting a store or business ― and 84% said they wear masks outside most or all of the time.
More than 8 in 10 agreed that people should avoid gatherings of five or more people, but more than half of respondents reported they didn’t wear masks most or all of time when they visited family.
And as the state prepares to launch a pre-travel testing program for trans-Pacific travelers Oct. 15 — essentially reopening the tourism industry by admitting visitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 — some 82% of residents said they didn’t want tourists coming to visit their communities right now.
Other highlights from the survey:
- More than half of residents had a high level of concern about their financial wellbeing and personal finances as the pandemic wears on.
- Some 8 in 10 residents said they believed COVID-19 could have long-term impacts on their health.
- A large majority of residents (78%) feel their lives will not or will only somewhat go back to normal over the next year. Eighty percent believe that society will not return to normal by next year.
The survey was administered between Aug. 21 and 31, and included 634 respondents.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.