Spooky season is here: Hawaii’s first drive-thru haunted house coming to Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready for a scary good fundraiser unlike any other in Hawaii before.
Habilitat Hawaii is hosting the state’s first drive-thru haunted house attraction at Aloha Stadium. The theme — “Dead End: The Asylum.”
The unique event is set to serve as a fundraiser for Habilitat Hawaii, an organization that helps people overcome substance abuse and addiction. They got creative this year with their fundraiser after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of their annual luau fundraising event.
Organizers say the drive-thru haunted house will feature six terrifying and interactive scenes that will star chilling monsters, deranged doctors and of course the fan favorite: Killer clowns.
For safety purposes, participants going through the drive-thru will be required to place their car in park with the brake applied before the start of each scene. (It’s also strongly suggested you lock the doors.)
The attraction opens Oct. 9 and will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Halloween.
Tickets begin at $65 for entry of one vehicle.
For more information on tickets, click here.
