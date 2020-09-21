Governor proposes public worker union furloughs that would amount to 10% pay cut for 4 years

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor is proposing furloughs for tens of thousands of government workers that would amount to a 10% pay cut, Hawaii News Now has learned.
The furloughs ― essentially unpaid days off ― would remain in place for four years, according to sources.
Gov. David Ige met with union leaders Monday afternoon to discuss the proposal, which is poised to start Dec. 1 and would likely be coupled with deep cuts to contracts and state programs.
Ige has said pay cuts, furloughs and layoffs would be a last resort but has also warned that the pandemic has created a massive budget shortfall that can’t be solved by frugal spending alone.
HNN has reached out to the Governor’s Office for additional information.
The unions are expected to fight the proposed furloughs and demand to negotiate.
This story will be updated.
