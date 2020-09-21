Ocean Safety warns against gatherings on secluded coastlines to avoid restrictions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a deadly weekend at Hawaii beaches, Honolulu Ocean Safety officials are urging residents to play it safe if they’re headed into the water.
In a news conference Monday to mark “Hawaii Beach Safety Week,” first responders also warned against going to secluded beaches to skirt restrictions on gatherings.
“The ocean’s a very unforgiving place,” said Ocean Safety Lt. Tanner Haytin.
“It can be calm at times, it can turn on a dime. So they’ll jump in and the situations will change and they’ll find themselves in trouble very quickly and panic is the no. 1 killer.”
Under Oahu’s stay-at-home order, gatherings aren’t allowed on beaches but people can get into the water. Haytin said he’s witnessed people gathering at places that are “off the beaten path" to avoid getting caught.
Places like China Walls and Spitting Caves are more secluded and out of sight, he said.
EMS officials said that during the pandemic, they’ve observed large groups gathering, drinking and dangerous behavior at these spots. There were two fatalities, a local woman at China Walls and a visitor at Spitting Caves, both during the pandemic.
This weekend alone, Ocean Safety responded to four rescues at Spitting Caves — one of which first responders had to rescue two men because they jumped off the cliffside and were unable to get back to the rocks to climb out. Officials said that the men have been drinking alcohol before they jumped.
“They actually end up becoming more dangerous situations because they’re unguarded places,” he said. “People getting washed in and stuff, and then you throw in the fact that people are drinking."
