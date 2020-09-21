Mountain West Conference close to a fall football return

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the Big Ten conference announcing their plan to start their season on October 24th, leagues like the Mountain West conference went into overdrive to create a plan to restart play.
Last week, it was announced by Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson that the league member presidents would meet to look over a proposal for the 2020 season — a key focus on the availability of rapid antigen testing.
Fast forward to Monday, where sources told college football reporter Pete Thamel that Mountain West athletic directors left a meeting this afternoon with an optimistic path back to the field — to be presented to member presidents later in the week.
If the Presidents approve the return to play plan this week, the Mountain West would play an eight game schedule, starting on October 24th — like the Big Ten.
In the case that the Presidents delay the vote this week, the Mountain West is likely to shift their schedule to a seven game lineup starting on October 31st, sources told college football insider Brett McMurphy — still allowing the Mountain West to qualify for a New Years Six Bowl.
According to McMurphy, all 12 member schools — including the Rainbow Warriors — are expected to play this season, with the late October start date giving schools six weeks to prepare for game time.
The Mountain West presidents have a call scheduled to Friday, but a vote in regards to the 2020 football season might be made sooner.
This comes over a month after the initial postponement of the 2020 Mountain West football season.
