Lots of sunshine with dry conditions as Fall approaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry trade wind weather is expected thru till Wednesday night; the trades will back off slightly as a frontal system brings us a few more showers for a couple of days then back to your regularly scheduled sunshine. Those rain showers won’t be of the heavy variety, but the added rain is welcome. Winds will lighten up as we get into Friday and your weekend; we may see some added moisture around the Hawaiian Islands, but again not heavy. No significant rainfall is expected for the next 7 days.
It doesn’t feel like it, but fall starts on Tuesday. It occurs when the sun passes the equator moving from the northern to the southern hemisphere; day and night will be equal on Tuesday
In surf, a south-southwest swell will decline slowly over the next few days while a smaller southwest swell starts to fill in Monday. A small north swell will likely hold through Monday morning, with a larger 4 to 6 foot long-period north-northwest swell expected to fill in Wednesday, peaking Wednesday night into Thursday for north and west-facing shores. East shores will remain pretty small for most of the week.
Fall approaches! Autumn officially begins at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the amount of daylight getting shorter and shorter through December. Temperatures will still be on the warm side.
