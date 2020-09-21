Lots of sunshine with dry conditions as Fall approaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry trade wind weather is expected thru till Wednesday night; the trades will back off slightly as a frontal system brings us a few more showers for a couple of days then back to your regularly scheduled sunshine. Those rain showers won’t be of the heavy variety, but the added rain is welcome. Winds will lighten up as we get into Friday and your weekend; we may see some added moisture around the Hawaiian Islands, but again not heavy. No significant rainfall is expected for the next 7 days.