Kamaaina Kids CEO Ray Sanborn dies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ray Sanborn, the chief executive officer of Kamaaina Kids, has died, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.
Kamaaina Kids said Sanborn died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sept. 13.
“It was a great privilege to both know Ray and work alongside him fulfilling his mission and vision to serve children, families, and our community," said Ned Dewey, chairman of Kamaaina Kids, in a statement. "We are devoted to continuing Ray’s legacy.”
About 10,000 children are enrolled in Kamaaina Kids programs.
No cause of death was released.
His family has not yet announced details on a memorial service.
Sanborn was born in 1957.
