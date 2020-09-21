Kamaaina Kids CEO Ray Sanborn dies

File photo of Kamaaina Kids CEO Ray Sanborn (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | September 21, 2020 at 9:12 AM HST - Updated September 21 at 9:12 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ray Sanborn, the chief executive officer of Kamaaina Kids, has died, the nonprofit organization announced Monday.

Kamaaina Kids said Sanborn died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sept. 13.

“It was a great privilege to both know Ray and work alongside him fulfilling his mission and vision to serve children, families, and our community," said Ned Dewey, chairman of Kamaaina Kids, in a statement. "We are devoted to continuing Ray’s legacy.”

About 10,000 children are enrolled in Kamaaina Kids programs.

No cause of death was released.

His family has not yet announced details on a memorial service.

Sanborn was born in 1957.

