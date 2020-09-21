HVO camera network reconfiguration and upgrades coming soon

The 3rd tier will be the “eruption cameras.” They are intended for short-term use (the duration of an eruption) as emergency-response cameras for hazard monitoring as well as detailed scientific studies. Their benefit is that they are easily deployed almost anywhere, but their drawbacks include short lifetime operations, frequent maintenance and—as researchers learned in 2018—these cameras are more susceptible to theft. The time-lapse cameras that documented ocean entries from Pu’u ‘Ō’ō and the cellular game cameras deployed during 2018 are examples of this “eruption response” type of camera.