Hundreds show up for drive-thru 'Festival of Hope’ at Bishop Museum

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum hosted hundreds of families on Saturday for a very social-distanced festival.
It was called the “Festival of Hope,” and it was a drive-thru event thrown by Child and Family Service.
Booths were set up to distribute food, games, books, and educational materials to parents and their keiki.
Organizers say about 250 families were in attendance and the event sold out in just 24 hours online.
“That’s a record for us selling out that quickly. It’s sad at the same time because it really tells a story that people need that help out there,” said Joey Keahiolalo, the Chief Program Officer at CFS.
This is the eightth festival held by CFS across the state.
More information on future events can be found at their website childandfamilyservice.org.
