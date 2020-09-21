Hundreds line up for free drive-thru food distribution event in Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 300 vehicles lined up Monday for a free food distribution event at Windward Mall.
Participants lined up hours early for the drive-thru event.
The Hawaii Foodbank and Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center distributed fresh vegetables and fruits, assorted dry goods and nonperishable items.
The large turnout comes as tens of thousands remain unemployed in the islands and thousands of businesses are shuttered.
To find a food distribution event near you, click here or call 211.
