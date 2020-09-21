Heavy water usage prompts conservation notice for Hawaii Kai residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply said several days of heavy usage has led to the need for a conversation notice for some East Oahu residents.
BWS is asking customers in Hawaii Kai from Keahole St. to the Hawaii Kai Golf Course to drastically cut back water use to essential needs only until Sept. 24.
“Water usage was exceptionally high over this past weekend and the utility is working to restore reservoir capacity,” BWS said in the notice.
Essential needs are defined as cooking, drinking, and personal sanitation needs.
The Board is also notifying customers identified as large water users in the area to cut back. These customers include parks, schools, shopping centers and large residential buildings.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.