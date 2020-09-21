Hawaii’s Alualu and Buckner dominate in the trenches during week two of the 2020 NFL season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Week two of the 2020 NFL season comes to a close, with players from the islands continuing to make an impact throughout the league.
The injury bug plagued the league this weekend, with big names like Nick Bosa of the 49ers and Saquan Barkley of the Giants both going down with knee injuries.
Despite the hard week of injuries, local players remained healthy and dominant — starting with a pair of former ILH defenders.
Former Punahou defensive lineman Deforest Buckner, continues to disrupt offenses with his new Colts teammates, racking up three tackles, one and a half sacks and a safety in Indy’s 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
11-year NFL veteran and former Saint Louis Crusader Tyson Alualu, continued to show his dominance on the defensive line, in his first year as a defensive tackle — accounting for five tackles, one sack and two pass breakups for the Steelers in their 26-21 win against the Denver Broncos.
Fellow former Crusader Nate Herbig, made his second start in his young career for the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line, giving up only one quarterback hurry and no sacks against Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams —The Rams would end up defeating the Eagles 37-19.
Another player coming from the slopes of Kalaepohaku, Tua Tagovailoa has yet to see the field for the Miami Dolphins, despite getting drafted fifth overall by the 'Fins, head coach Brian Flores continues to keep 15-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for the foreseeable future.
During Miami’s 31-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the limited fans in attendance could be heard chanting ‘Tua, Tua’, even though Fitzpatrick completed 31 of his 47 passes, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense for the Dolphins ultimately let Buffalo get the win, allowing Bills quarterback Josh Allen to throw for 417 yards and four touchdowns — Kamehameha graduate Kamu Grugeir-Hill was a part of the 'Fins defense, accounting for three tackles.
Other players with Hawaii ties played supporting roles for teams all around the league, like former Punahou kicker Kaimi Fairbairn, who made three field goals and one extra point for the Houston Texans and former Rainbow Warrior Jahlani Tavai, who logged five tackles for the Detroit Lions.
Week two caps off on Monday night, in the ninth island as the Las Vegas Raiders christen their new stadium against The New Orleans Saints — kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN.
