The 2020 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational has been canceled over pandemic concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another major sports tournament falls victim to the coronavirus pandemic — the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational for the 2020-2021 season has been canceled, the Aikau family announced.
The decision was made today by Aikau’s siblings out of an abundance of caution during the uncertain times of the pandemic.
Despite the cancellation, The Eddie Aikau Foundation and the Aikau family look forward to bringing the Invitational back to hold the opening ceremonies of the 2021-22 season next year.
The ‘Eddie’ is considered the premier event in the world of surfing, inviting surfers to the North Shore of Oahu to surf giant waves and celebrate the legacy of Eddie Aikau — the championship athlete and waterman.
