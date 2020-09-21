Brush fire burns 50 acres on Molokai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire has burned 50 acres on the Friendly Isle as of Sunday evening.
The blaze broke out near Kaunakakai around 3 p.m.
According to County of Maui Fire and the Department of Public Safety, the fire is 70 percent contained.
While the fire is under control, crews remain on scene to secure the perimeter and extinguish hot spots.
Fire officials said weather conditions were hot with moderate winds.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This story will be updated.
