VA review of Hilo veterans home finds long list of potential hazards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Veteran’s Affairs has issued their assessment of a Hilo veterans care home that is dealing with a worsening COVID-19 outbreak where over 20 coronavirus deaths have been reported.
Federal agencies were called in as the death toll steadily climbed in recent weeks. At last check Saturday, 22 deaths have been reported at the care home alone.
According to the report, the facility, which is operated by Avalon Health Care, had some COVID-19 preventative measures in place since the start of the pandemic — but not enough.
The assessment outlines potential hazardous practices that could’ve contributed to the spread of the virus.
These include staff coming into contact with multiple wings of residents without changing PPE; inconsistent mask wearing by residents outside of their rooms; residents not cohorted based on COVID status; and a lack of hand sanitizer stations and proper cleaning.
The federal agency then listed recommendations to bring the facility up to standard.
Avalon Health Care Group responded to the findings by saying, “We appreciate the support and collaboration of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As you can see, the Facility had already implemented a large number of the recommendations. For those not already in place, the Facility immediately began prioritizing and implementing many of the remaining recommendations as set forth above, in advance of the arrival of the Tiger Team.”
Meanwhile, lawmakers continue to be outraged at the worsening scenario at the care home, saying it could’ve been prevented.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said, “This report makes clear that Avalon did not take the steps necessary to protect its residents and staff. We have known all along that nursing homes and their residents were particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, so it is infuriating to see that basic infection control practices were not in place months after the pandemic began.”
The statement continued, “Avalon must take immediate action to address the recommendations of this report to ensure the safety of the veterans and staff at the State Veterans Home.”
Read the full report below:
