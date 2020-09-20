UH seeks recent COVID-positive patients for a clinical trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is looking for people who were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 to participate in a clinical trial.
The 21-day study seeks to find a treatment for the virus. Participants will be put on either a placebo pill, or on a blood pressure control medication. Researchers are hopeful they’ll find early evidence that taking the blood pressure medication will prevent much of the harmful effects of the virus.
Those involved will be monitored by a team of researchers from the John A. Burns School of Medicine.
Participants can opt to have doctors meet them outside their homes, or go down to the JABSOM clinic.
“Finding an effective therapy for COVID-19 is very important. In fact, it may be more important or as important as finding a vaccine, because you do not want to get ill and end up in the hospital," JABSOM Professor of Medicine Cecilia Shikuma said. “One of the good things about entering a clinical trial is that your clinical status will be monitored by a group of very experienced doctors and nurses.”
Participants will need to monitor their temperature and blood pressure at home. They’ll be compensated for their time, earning a total of $160 over four visits.
To sign up for the study, call 692-1335 or email cmilne@hawaii.edu. More information is also available here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.