Persistent showers overnight, drier by Monday afternoon

Showers are expected to persist overnight into the early morning hours, mainly for windward areas, but drier air is expected Monday through midweek. The breezy trades will ease slightly as a front passes to the north for the next day or two, and then pick up again Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will lighten up heading into the weekend. There could be an increase in showers for the weekend as well, but it’s too early to tell for sure. We’ll keep you posted.