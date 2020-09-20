Forecast: A return to drier weather for the final day of summer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers are expected to persist overnight into the early morning hours, mainly for windward areas, but drier air is expected Monday through midweek. The breezy trades will ease slightly as a front passes to the north for the next day or two, and then pick up again Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will lighten up heading into the weekend. There could be an increase in showers for the weekend as well, but it’s too early to tell for sure. We’ll keep you posted.
In surf, a south-southwest swell will decline slowly over the next few days while a smaller southwest swell starts to fill in Monday. A small north swell will likely hold through Monday morning, with a larger 4 to 6 foot long-period north-northwest swell expected to fill in Wednesday, peaking Wednesday night into Thursday for north and west-facing shores. East shores will remain pretty small for most of the week.
Finally, get ready for fall! Autumn officially begins at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the amount of daylight getting shorter and shorter through December. Temperatures will still be on the warm side for now.
