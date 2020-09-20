Updated numbers reflect 1 new death at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After initially reporting no new deaths on Sunday at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home, Hilo Medical Center officials provided an update nearly 45 minutes later, saying a new death had been documented.
The new fatality brought the death toll at the care home to 23 as of 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say in total, Hawaii County has logged 25 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic — 10 of which have not been included in the statewide noon count.
Just a day prior on Saturday, officials reported four deaths within a 24-hour period. Two of the patients died overnight Friday, and a third on Saturday morning. A fourth death had been confirmed by the afternoon.
This comes as a VA assessment of the facility revealed unaddressed hazards, likely contributing to the dangerous and fast spread within the facility.
[Read the report: VA review of Hilo veterans home finds long list of potential hazards]
Hospital officials provided an update on total cases at the Hilo Medical Center. Here’s the latest info as of Sunday afternoon:
Hilo Medical Center:
- 18 total COVID-positive patients are hospitalized: 5 in ICU, 12 in COVID Unit, 1 in Extended Care Facility
- Admissions to our Extended Care Facility remain paused until the situation is resolved.
- Hilo Medical Center is optimistic in managing COVID in the hospital and its long term care facility.
- 2 total deaths have occurred in the hospital on Sept. 8 and 18.
Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home:
- 53 residents are currently at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home
- 18 residents are receiving care in the home’s COVID designated area
- 6 residents are hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center
- 22 total resident deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones,” officials said.
- 0 deaths to report today (Sunday) related to COVID-19 at the veterans home within the last 24 hours.
- 23 residents and 7 employees have recovered
- A total of 69 residents and 32 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in this outbreak
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.