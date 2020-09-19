1 woman dead, 1 man critically injured after numerous ocean rescues around Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were several ocean-related emergencies Saturday, including one that left a woman dead, and another that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Just before 4 p.m., EMS officials say a woman became unresponsive in the waters on the Ewa side of Magic Island. Crews rescued pulled the woman to shore and performed CPR, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The woman’s age and identity has not yet been released.
Earlier in the afternoon, ocean safety officials also rescued a man in his 70s who was found face-down in waters off Kaimana Beach. It happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
EMS officials say that CPR was performed as the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
There were also several other ocean related emergencies throughout the day on Saturday.
Around 9:30 a.m., two women were sucked out into the ocean while snorkeling. Lifeguards found them about 1,000 yards off of Electric Beach caught up in the current. Lifeguards were able to bring them back to shore with no major injuries.
At noon, crews were called out to two kayakers in distress outside of Kahala Beach. Both were helped back safely with no major injuries.
Then around 1 p.m., a man and a woman in their 20s were knocked off the rocks at Spitting Caves into rough waters. Safety personnel responded on jet skis and pulled them to shore. Surf at the time was around 4 to 8 feet. Medical attention was not needed.
And lastly, a 19-year-old diver was also reported missing off a Waimanalo beach, but was found shortly after the initial emergency call.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.