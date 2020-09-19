Questions renewed over e-signatures in ongoing effort to impeach Kaneshiro

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The effort to impeach City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro is once again picking up steam.
The Hawaii Supreme Court is considering whether to allow an electronic petition calling for Kaneshiro’s impeachment.
Impeachment efforts were derailed months ago when the city refused to accept electronic signatures on the petition. But on Friday, in an online argument, the court was asked to overrule the city.
Lawyers argued that the pandemic’s push toward online services shows the value of electronic signatures.
“Right now, that medium is even more important, granted that when we filed and briefed this case, COVID-19 was not upon us. And now the onset of COVID-19 pandemic makes a medium such as electronic signatures even more important and even more essential,” Keith Kiuchi, attorney supporting impeachment, said.
But the move to impeach Kaneshiro still has a long way to go. Kaneshiro has been on, and remains on paid leave while under federal investigation tied to the Kealoha’s public corruption case.
“In order to establish subject matter jurisdiction over a petition of impeachment of the city prosecutor, there must be a minimum of 500 registered voters signing the petition at the time the petition is filed. Here we have one,” The attorney against Kaneshiro’s impeachment, William McCorriston, said.
The court has not yet ruled on the case.
