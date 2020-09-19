More morning showers, but afternoon sunshine expected

More trade wind showers are expected during the overnight and early morning hours, but drier conditions should once again prevail by Sunday afternoon into the coming week. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will weaken slightly Monday and Tuesday but will pick up speed again for the second half of the week.
Winds will be strong enough to keep a small craft advisory posted all weekend for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
In surf, a long-period southwest swell will keep waves just below advisory levels for south-facing shores, with the swell declining a little Sunday night and Monday. The current northwest swell is boosting wave heights a bit for the north and west shores, with a longer period north swell expected midweek.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.