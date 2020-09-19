Flames creep dangerously to homes in a Makakilo brush fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames of a Makakilo brush fire inched uncomfortably close to homes Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called out to the fire around 3:30 p.m. It was located near Mauka Lani Elementary School and Mauka Lani Neighborhood Park.
Videos and photos sent to Hawaii News Now showed flames burning along a hillside near homes.
No official word if evacuations were needed, but there were no major signs of immediate damage to residences.
No word on what started it. Additional details are developing.
This story may be updated.
