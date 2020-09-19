Firefighters working to put out blaze at a Campbell Industrial Park business

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters were called out to a fire at a Campbell Industrial Park business Saturday morning.
Flames broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a facility on Olai Street. Initial reports say multiple vehicles were on fire at a recycling, or junk yard, though details were limited.
Multiple units were called out as thick black smoke rose from the scene.
No word on any injuries at this time .
This story will be updated.
