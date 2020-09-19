Ala Moana area bar cited, shut down for illegally operating during closure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say they shut down a bar that was operating illegally, and in the process, arrested two people.
The Liquor Commission identified the bar as Brix and Bones on Hopaka Street, which has been linked to COVID clusters and illegal operation in the past.
Police say the two people arrested were booked for violating emergency rules and orders after returning from out-of-state travel.
They have since bailed out, but seven other people in the establishment were also cited.
The operators of the bar were cited by the Honolulu Liquor Commission for their illegal operations, as well as inadequate premises lighting and doors.
Under the latest round of emergency rules, non-essential businesses like bars are to remain closed.
