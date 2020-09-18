8 Straub staff members test positive for COVID-19 following ‘recent exposure’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight staff members at Straub Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 following a “recent exposure” and other employees are in isolation.
A spokesperson said the incident has not caused a staffing shortage or impacted patient care.
“We have the staff and personal protective equipment needed to continue to provide care to our patients,” the spokesperson said, in an emailed statement.
“We are working with our staff to ensure appropriate PPE usage for the level of patient care being provided to help minimize these types of exposures moving forward.”
