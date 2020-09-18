Sharks spotted near shore at Kaimana Beach for four straight days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Massive bait balls off Waikiki’s shores have drawn out a handful of sharks this week.
They’re not the only ones feasting as anglers have been hoping for a good catch.
“Apparently all the fish moved down this side and it’s going toward Diamond Head now. So, there’s a lot more spots down there. Of course, I’m not going to say where,” said fisherman Kevin Pacheco laughingly.
For four days in a row, sharks have been spotted at Kaimana Beach feasting on massive bait balls.
“Little goatfish about this big and the sharks recognize that and they come in and hammer the shoals,” said Waikiki Aquarium Director Dr. Andrew Rossiter.
Dr. Rossiter said the white tip reef shark he saw was about five feet long and it was swimming about 10 feet offshore.
“Not dangerous to people unless you grab it,” Dr. Rossiter said.
Dr. Rossiter said there are always sharks at Kaimana Beach. In fact, he said several live inside the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium. However, he said it is rare for them to be swimming so close to shore. Dr. Rossiter encourages people to come down but keep a safe distance.
“Go and take a look. It’s not often you see a shark up close,” he said.
It’s exactly what divers Zachary Ouchiea and Phillip Vu came to do.
“If you respect them, they respect you,” Vu said.
"Hopefully here to swim with the shark today, said Ouchiea. “We dive here for Aweoweo and Menpachi. So, we know of a couple caves where the sharks hang out, so we’re going to check it out.”
Opposite mentality from Charisse Jeter and Randy Prothero who didn’t want to get anywhere near the sharks.
“In my last pass by, there was a shark about that big right underneath me about from me to you and I went ah! So, I got out,” Jeter said.
“As we were walking up to the water, there was a little white tip that came in, turned around, started heading back out. So, we decided let’s go swimming up the beach a little further,” Prothero said. “A little shark that size doesn’t really scare me much but why push it? He’s probably got friends around.”
