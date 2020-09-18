New program to offer paid training opportunities to displaced workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new program supported by $10 million in federal CARES Act funding is designed to get hundreds left jobless amid the pandemic into new positions.
The program is open to displaced workers and recent high school and college graduates.
It offers participants up to three months of on-the-job training along with health care benefits, workforce development and wages starting at $13 to $15 an hour. Following the on-the-job training, participants could be offered permanent jobs at the sites where they worked or in the same organization.
To apply for the innovation track of the program, go to www.edahawaii.org.
For the conservation track, go to kupuhawaii.org/ainainnovation.
