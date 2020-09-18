The Maui Invitational moves to the mainland in 2020

“On behalf of Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau, I’d like to express our support of Maui Jim Maui Invitational’s (MJMI) decision to move the tournament to North Carolina this year. We appreciate their consideration to protect the health and safety of our Maui community.” A Maui Visitors Bureau spokesperson told Hawaii News Now. “Given our strong relationship with the MJMI, we’re also confident that we will still have a strong presence both in aloha spirit and Maui branding throughout the tournament. We’ll look forward to extending our aloha and welcoming MJMI back in 2021.”