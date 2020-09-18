Let’s read, baby! Local teacher’s hip hop parody encourages page-turning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elementary school teacher is breaking the ice and teaching students how to read in a creative new way.
Carissa Kano, a Maemae Elementary School teacher and UH Manoa Education major created a parody version of the hit song “Ice Ice Baby” to talk about the importance of reading every day and share reading strategies.
“I believe that if you create a safe and loving environment, there is no limit to what students can do and the impact they can have on their families and communities,” said Kano. “Even through distance learning, it is still my job to make sure students know I care about them and will try my best to make learning fun.”
The parody song, Let’s Read Baby, stars Kano, her colleagues and even includes the school’s principal Lenn Uyeda.
“Everybody wants our kids to learn, to grow, to feel loved and cared for and to have positive relationships. So we’re just being creative to figure out what’s the best way to do it given our circumstances,” Kano said.
The idea was born out of an attempt to drum up some excitement surrounding her students' September reading challenge.
