Hawaii politicians, legal scholars call Ginsburg ‘irreplaceable’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Politicians, top legal voices and other leaders in the islands remembered Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday as a fierce advocate for women’s rights who believed in the power of the law to right historic wrongs and create a fair playing field for everyone.
Ginsburg died Friday in her Washington home at the age of 87, the Supreme Court announced.
US Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, called Ginsburg a “giant of a jurist."
“There are literally not enough words to describe the transformational impact she had on the lives of millions of Americans as an advocate and a jurist,” Hirono wrote, in a post on Twitter.
She also joined other Democrats in urging Republicans not to seek a replacement until after the election.
US Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said Ginsburg leaves behind a “powerful and enduring legacy.”
“In devoting her life to advancing equality and justice for all, she made our country a better place and blazed a trail for women in civic life,” Schatz said, in a statement.
Hawaii Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald called Ginsburg a “brilliant jurist" who worked hard to ensure “our nation’s promise of justice for all was kept.”
He continued, “She was also a courageous and inspirational role model, both professionally and personally.”
Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said Ginsburg is “irreplaceable.”
Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, after serving as an architect of the women’s rights movement. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg does not need a seat on the Supreme Court to earn her place in the American history books,” Clinton said, in appointing her. “She has already done that.”
In recent years, the diminutive Ginsburg gained something of a rock star status to her admirers, who affectionately called her the “Notorius RBG" for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.
Ginsburg also prided herself as one of the more accessible members of the Supreme Court, frequently accepting invitations to speak — and to listen. In 1998, 2004 and again in 2017, she visited Hawaii to serve as the US Supreme Court Jurist-in-Residence at the University of Hawaii’s Richardson School of Law.
During her time in the islands, she spoke to legal scholars and university students but also to community organizations and high schoolers. When she visited Mililani High in 2017, she told students that she always kept a copy of the Constitution with her. “The genius of the Constitution ... is that ‘We the people’ has become ever more embracive," she said, according to an article at the time in Civil Beat.
The framers “expected us to be constantly endeavoring to form a more perfect union.”
This story will be updated.
