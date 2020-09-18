Forecast: Stronger trade winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The dry and stable trade wind pattern will continue into next week, with the best chance for showers developing overnight through the early morning periods across windward and mountain locations. Moderate trade winds may become locally breezy over the weekend, then relax by midweek as the ridge weakens to the north.
Small south-southwest swells are expected over the next couple of days. North shore surf will increase a bit as small north-northeast and northwest swells arrive Friday and last through early next week. East shore surf will increase a touch due to strengthened trade flow but will still stay below average through the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.