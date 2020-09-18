Forecast: Breezy trade winds and warm days continue for the last weekend of Summer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade wind weather will continue through the nigtht, with an increase over the weekend.
Expect mainly dry conditions, with brief showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Windward showers may increase this weekend as moisture from an old frontal boundary pushes in from the east.
Breezy trade winds will continue into next week and kick off the first day of Autumn.
Small south-southwest swells will continue to roll through the islands during the next seven days.
South shore surf should increase to above the summertime average Saturday through the middle of next week as a series of slightly larger south-southwest swells move through.
East shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the middle of next week.
Wishing you a beautiful and safe weekend in Hawaii Nei. Lots of love to you and your ohana.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.