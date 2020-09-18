Filming closes portion of Nimitz Hwy. near Honolulu airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews have shut down a portion of Nimitz Highway near Honolulu’s airport on Friday for film production, the state Department of Transportation said.
The closure, which will be between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., will be in the westbound direction between Puuloa Road and Catlin Drive.
A contraflow will be in place during the closure.
The DOT said it allowed this closure for filming due to the economic benefit to the state and less traffic during the pandemic.
Officials have not indicated what the filming is for, but “Magnum P.I.” recently launched production this week.
