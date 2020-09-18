Death toll from COVID-19 in Hawaii jumps to 120 as fatalities at Hilo care home are added

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The official COVID-19 death toll in Hawaii rose by 13 on Friday — to 120 — after the state Health Department added a dozen fatalities at a veterans home in Hilo.
There was also a fatality reported on Oahu — a man in the 70- to 79-year-old age range.
The state said there was a significant delay in reporting the deaths at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home because of “pending medical reports required for verification.” Hawaii County and Hilo Medical Center have been reporting the deaths daily and as of Friday said that the death toll at the facility had reached 18.
That means three more fatalities at the facility are not yet included in the state’s official death toll.
Meanwhile, the state reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the statewide total to 11,217. Of the new infections, 106 were on Oahu and nine were on the Big Island.
The new cases were out of 4,559 tests administered, a positivity rate of 2.5%.
This story will be updated.
