The Mountain West Conference exploring the possibility of a fall football season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the Big Ten Conference announcing an October start date to their football season, the Mountain West conference leaders have accelerated discussions on the possibility of football in the fall.
College football insider Brett McMurphy, tweeted that Mountain West officials are “aggressively exploring” options to start their season as soon as possible.
The question mark does remain for the University of Hawaii — a football-only member of the Mountain West — due to state mandates on traveling to and from the islands, but Governor David Ige announced on Wednesday, the October 15th start date for the pre-travel testing program — clearing up some of the concerns for the 'Bows.
Concerns across the conference also have to do with the availability of rapid coronavirus testing, while also abiding by state and local guidelines — as of Thursday, the Mountain West has not locked down a deal for rapid testing.
Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson did issue a statement regarding the anticipation for a football season following the Big Ten’s announcement on Wednesday.
Thompson told the Associated press on Thursday, that the Conference’s university presidents are meeting next week and will be presented with a plan for return to play — with the hope to have an eight game schedule, culminating in a conference championship on December 19th.
If given the green light to play this fall, the season would have to start by at least October 24th — like the Big Ten — in order to be eligible for a New Year’s Six Bowl game.
This comes a little over a month after the initial postponement of the 2020 football season.
