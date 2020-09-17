Major announcement expected for Hawaii’s public schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major announcement is expected Thursday regarding Hawaii’s public schools.
Gov. David Ige, state Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto and deputy state epidemiologist Sarah Kemble will be holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, state leaders said they were coming up with new metrics to help guide schools.
Most students had been doing full distance learning since the school year started last month. But that’s set to expire Oct. 2, when the first quarter ends.
The DOE also reported 14 cases at campuses across the state last week.
