LIVE: Mayor outlines efforts to offer economic aid to struggling Oahu businesses
The governor has approved a new “stay-at-home” order for Oahu starting Thursday at 12:01 a.m., officials announced in a news conference. (Source: Jonathan Saupe)
By HNN Staff | September 17, 2020 at 1:22 PM HST - Updated September 17 at 1:56 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon on efforts to offer economic assistance to small businesses struggling on Oahu.

The program comes as Oahu remains under a stay-at-home order, which has closed non-essential business, from retailers to gyms. The order is in effect for at least another week.

After that, the mayor has said he is planning to ease some restrictions.

