Ige eyes extension of planned pre-travel testing program to include inter-island travel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A day after announcing the launch of a testing program on Oct. 15 for trans-Pacific travelers, the governor said he is working with county leaders on inter-island travel.
An inter-island quarantine continues through at least Sept. 30, but is expected to be extended.
Gov. David Ige said he is looking at a number of different options for inter-island travelers, including extending the testing program to those seeking to travel inter-island without having to quarantine for 14 days.
Under the program announced Wednesday, trans-Pacific travelers will be able to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival in order to avoid the quarantine.
But there’s not yet a similar plan for inter-island travel.
