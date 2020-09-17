Funding for homeless sweeps along state roadways runs out, putting future clean-ups on hold

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Funding for homeless sweeps along roadways managed by the state has run out, which means regular clean-up operations are on hold.
And that’s allowed the number of encampments on property managed by the state Department of Transportation to grow, including beneath the Nimitz Viaduct to embankments of the H-1 and teetering on the edge of Nimitz Highway.
The agency was supposed to have received $7 million from the state so it could continue to pay a private contractor to remove homeless camps from its land.
But because of COVID-19, that money is in limbo.
Montgomery PowerSports is about a block down the road from the Nimitz Highway encampment. The manager says sometimes problems can spill over to his business.
“They hang out here. They start yelling and arguing with us,” said Nicholas Busher.
So far this year, he’s had to deal with a break-in, one of his trucks being stolen and a busted window.
Busher isn’t sure if all the crimes are connected to the homeless. But he said he’s a little apprehensive to see what might happen with the squatters going unchecked.
Hawaii News Now obtained an email in response to a community complaint written by the Department of Transportation’s Homeless Coordinator that said the agency’s been “forced to pause all clean-up operations."
Both the governor’s homeless coordinator and the state Department of Transportation refused to do an on-camera interview about the situation.
In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed homeless sweeps won’t happen nearly as often.
While the agency waits for the state to allocate the $7 million needed to pay the private contractor, DOT will have to do its own clean-ups “when the crew is able to schedule it in with their existing work.”
Some residents say that’s a disaster waiting to happen.
“It’s a lot more of a risk factor,” said Nainoa Andrade. “Not just for the homeless but for us as well cause it’s such a build up.”
Meanwhile, Busher says the way the sweeps happen now is wasting money anyway.
“They (homeless people) just find more stuff to take. More stuff to accumulate,” he said. “It’s not really changing the issue. It’s just a bandaid to move them around.”
