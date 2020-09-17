Forecast: Breezy trade winds with more showers heading in for the weekend

Small south-southwest swells will continue to roll through the islands during the next 7 days. South shore surf should increase to above the summertime average Saturday through the middle of next week as a series of slightly larger south-southwest swells move through. Surf will remain nearly flat along north facing shores through Thursday. Small north-northeast and northwest swells are then expected Friday through early next week, bringing a slight boost to north shore surf. East shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the middle of next week.