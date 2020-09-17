Forecast: Breezy trade winds with more showers heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade wind weather will continue through Thursday, with an increase expected Friday and over the weekend. Expect mainly dry conditions, with brief showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Windward showers may increase this weekend as moisture from an old frontal boundary pushes in from the east. Breezy trade winds will continue into next week.
Small south-southwest swells will continue to roll through the islands during the next 7 days. South shore surf should increase to above the summertime average Saturday through the middle of next week as a series of slightly larger south-southwest swells move through. Surf will remain nearly flat along north facing shores through Thursday. Small north-northeast and northwest swells are then expected Friday through early next week, bringing a slight boost to north shore surf. East shore surf will remain small and below the summertime average through the middle of next week.
