Elections offices gear up to mail out ballots for general election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elections offices statewide are gearing up to mail out ballots for the general election on Nov. 3. Like the primary election, the general will be an all mail-in vote.
Ballots will be mailed out starting:
- Oct. 5 for Oahu
- Oct. 7 for the Big Island
- Oct. 8 for Maui County
- And Oct. 9 for Kauai
If you don’t get your ballot by Oct. 16, you’re asked to contact your county elections division. Once you get it, fill it out and sign it. After that, you can deliver it to ballot drop boxes or drop it in the mail.
The elections office recommends you mail back your completed ballot by Oct. 27 to ensure it’s counted.
Voter Service Centers will also be open on Election Day and will be able to accept your ballot.
