4 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported on Oahu, 160 new cases seen statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is reporting 160 new coronavirus cases Thursday and four additional fatalities, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 107.
The four new deaths are all on Oahu, but no additional information was immediately released.
Meanwhile, Oahu saw 137 new COVID-19 cases, while there were 20 on the Big Island and three on Maui.
The figures still do not include at least 13 of the 16 fatalities reported at a Hilo veterans home. The Health Department has said it is still awaiting medical records on the deaths
The new cases pushed the statewide total to 11,105. Of those, 4,248 have been released from isolation.
The total number of people hospitalized since the pandemic began now stands at 685.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 10,015 total cases
- 3,522 released from isolation
- 604 required hospitalization
- 94 deaths
- 623 total cases
- 421 released from isolation
- 31 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 381 total cases
- 248 released from isolation
- 47 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 57 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Out-of-state
- 27 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
